Arkansas Racing Commission moves forward with Cherokee Nation casino license in Pope County

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — The Arkansas Racing Commission on Friday (Nov. 12) accepted the application and $250,000 filing fee from Cherokee Nation Businesses to move forward on a casino license in Pope County.

The motion passed on a 3-2 vote with two commissioners not participating. The Cherokee Nation proposal was deemed qualified after the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled ineligible the Gulfside Casino Partnership proposal in late October. The state’s high court previously ruled that Gulfside did not have an official letter from an elected official during the active part of the application process, while Cherokee Nation did.

There is still separate litigation pending that could affect the eligibility of the Cherokee Nation license, but it may not be resolved for months.