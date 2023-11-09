Property values skyrocket in 12 Arkansas counties

Montgomery, Crawford and Washington counties led the way with annualized increases averaging more than 12.8%.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARKANSAS, USA — Property values surged in 12 more Arkansas counties this summer as part of the annual reappraisal process.

Montgomery, Crawford, and Washington counties led the way with annualized increases averaging more than 12.8%.

In all, 10 of the 12 counties that completed reappraisals this year tallied annual growth of more than 5%. That compares with 15 of the 17 counties reappraised in 2022.

To read more about property values in the state, our content partner, Arkansas Business has the full story here.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device