Arkansas prepares to welcome students as COVID-19 cases and deaths ramp to record levels

During the last 24 hours, the number of cases has increased by 2,620 and the number of deaths is up 24 to 6,334. An estimated 91.86% of those dying now are not vaccinated while 8.14% of those dying are vaccinated, the governor said. Only 27,000 of the state’s nearly 630,000 Medicaid recipients have received the vaccine, a paltry 4.3%. Reimbursements for doctor-referred vaccinations will be increased from $40 to $100 to encourage more physicians to recommend vaccination.