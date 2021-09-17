Arkansas police officer struck by vehicle while assisting with highway accident

WARD, Ark. — According to reports, a Ward police officer was injured as he was assisting Arkansas State Police on Highway 67/167.
Authorities say that Senior Patrolman, Andrew Vanlente was struck by a vehicle heading northbound as he was providing aid to Arkansas State Police during a vehicle accident near the 23 mile marker on Highway 67/167.
The severity of Vanlente's injuries are unknown at the moment and he was airlifted to UAMS where he will receive treatment.
Arkansas State Police have begun investigating the incident.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.