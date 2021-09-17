Arkansas police officer struck by vehicle while assisting with highway accident

A Ward police officer was struck by a vehicle heading northbound as he was providing aid to Arkansas State Police during a vehicle accident on Highway 67/167.

WARD, Ark. — According to reports, a Ward police officer was injured as he was assisting Arkansas State Police on Highway 67/167.

Authorities say that Senior Patrolman, Andrew Vanlente was struck by a vehicle heading northbound as he was providing aid to Arkansas State Police during a vehicle accident near the 23 mile marker on Highway 67/167.

The severity of Vanlente's injuries are unknown at the moment and he was airlifted to UAMS where he will receive treatment.

Arkansas State Police have begun investigating the incident.