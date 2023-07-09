Pharmacies in Arkansas facing many unknowns when it comes to new COVID vaccine

For the first time, pharmacies will need to pay for the COVID vaccine because it's no longer funded by the federal government.

ARKANSAS, USA — Pharmacists in Central Arkansas are anticipating receiving the new COVID vaccine around the end of September, but there are some unknowns when it comes to paying for it this time around.

"Before we didn't have to purchase the actual vaccines, we still had several supplies we had to provide and obviously the personnel to provide the vaccines," Market Place Pharmacist and Owner, Daniel Cate said.

Now, pharmacists like Cate will have to purchase the new COVID vaccine because the federal government won't be funding it anymore.

Even though it's going to cost him, he said it's still something he wants to do.

"The intention is for us to be able to provide that for folks who want to keep being part of the response to the pandemic and help people be safe and comfortable," Cate explained.

He expects the vaccine to be approved and available around the end of the month, but he's still unsure of exactly how much it will cost him— and if he'll be reimbursed.

"That's going to be a totally new question mark, with the COVID vaccine in particular, just because we haven't had to be reimbursed by someone's third-party payer for the actual drug that we've been administering," Cate said.

So what does this mean for those who plan to get the new booster?

Nicki Hilliard with the Arkansas Pharmacists Association said most people with or even without insurance should be covered to receive it without paying out of pocket.

"For those that aren't insured, there is a bridge program that the government will pick up the tab for the non-insured until December of 2024. And the details of that plan haven't been worked out. So the pharmacies haven't been told, you know how to get paid for that coverage," Hilliard said.

In the meantime, as pharmacists wait for more answers, the first step is to get the vaccine approved.

Hilliard expects approval after the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting on September 12th.

Everyone older than six months will be eligible for the next vaccine.