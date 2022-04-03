Arkansas People’s History Project launches online Women’s Project Exhibit

The Women's Project was founded in 1980 as an organization designed to help Arkansas women access resources to address violence in their lives and communities.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas People’s History Project (APHP) launched The Women’s Project exhibit on its website Thursday, Feb. 3.

The exhibit explores the early history of a multiracial network of women that tackled racism, sexism, homophobia and economic injustice across rural and urban Arkansas in the 1980s and 1990s.

“The Women’s Project waded into work and conversations that others chose to ignore, suppress, or oversimplify,” said Anna Stitt, co-coordinator of the Arkansas People’s History Project. “They publicly connected the dots between issues and helped people envision new ways to operate,” added Acadia Roher, also a co-coordinator.

Founded in 1980, the organization is designed to help Arkansas women access resources to address violence in their lives and communities.

The Women’s Project understood gender-based violence as connected to racist, homophobic, and other forms of hate violence.

By the 1990s, the organization's work included everything from rural organizing around child abuse, confronting the Ku Klux Klan, and convening conferences for Black women from across Arkansas to exchange skills and strategize.

“This exhibit is a compilation of two decades of building a community through efforts to dismantle sexism, racism, and economic injustice,” said Suzanne Pharr, founder of the Women’s Project. “It is a gift to those who did the work and to those throughout the country who carry it forward.”

The online exhibit shows history and its lessons through text, photos, documents, videos, and audio collected through oral histories, story circles, and archival sources.

To view the exhibit click here.

