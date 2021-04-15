Arkansas patrol agencies to join 5-state operation aimed at reducing drug-impaired driving

Arkansas State Police said it doesn’t have to be an illegal substance to cause impairment, it can be medicine for a cold or sleep aid. The Operation begins April 18.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas State Police (ASP) and law enforcement agencies across the state will intensify patrols next week for a special five-state operation aimed at cracking down on drivers who drive while under the influence of both illegal and legal drugs.

"If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Drive High, Get a DWI," will kick off Sunday (April 18) continuing through Tuesday (April) 20.

Law enforcement agencies in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska are participating in the coordinated operation to get drug-impaired drivers off the streets and highways.

During the operation, Arkansas state troopers, local police officers and sheriff’s deputies will be putting extra efforts into the enforcement of drug-impaired driving laws.

AST said it’s an erroneous presumption by many that driving while high won’t diminish their judgment or ability to safely operate a motor vehicle and warn they will stop and arrest anyone they find to be impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Studies have proven that THC, the active component of marijuana, slows the mind’s reaction time, impairs cognitive performance and challenges the ability of a driver to safely hold their position inside a traffic lane, according to ASP.

Driving while impaired is illegal and can be deadly to the driver and others on the road.

“Operating any kind of vehicle while under the influence of a drug is dangerous and can lead to injury or death on the roadways,” said Colonel Bill Bryant, Arkansas State Police Director and the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “It doesn’t have to be an illegal substance to cause impairment, it can be medicine for a cold or sleep aid. Many over-the-counter and prescribed medications, as well as illegal substances like marijuana or cocaine, can lead to impaired driving that will result in a DWI charge against the driver. Our state troopers and law enforcement partners will make no exceptions.”

ASP said a driver should never over-medicate themselves and never drive after being prescribed a new medication until it's known what effect it might have on their judgment, coordination and reaction time.

While particular medications may not necessarily impair a driver, the combination of a second or third medicine or the consumption of alcohol can often lead to impairment.

Any form of impaired driving is illegal and can result in the arrest of a driver, but when travel is necessary and someone is impaired, there are options to get to a destination that should be considered.

Ask a sober driver for help

Use public transportation

Rideshare service

Call a friend before trying to drive while impaired.