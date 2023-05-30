Arkansas pastor in train collision now released from hospital

"We are devasted by yesterday’s tragic events and the loss of Marlee Jo and Dana Kate. Chad and Bo Henry are stable in local hospitals. Please continue to pray for their healing. Please pray for Rachel as she navigates this loss and ministers to her son and husband.



Chad and Rachel were an integral part of CrossRoads Cowboy Church-El Paso. They have been with us from the beginning and we consider them family. They have a solid faith and understanding of God, which was evident when they stepped out in faith to launch the Bismark location. We know this solid foundation will help them navigate this difficult time.



Please join us in praying for Chad, Rachel, Bo Henry, grandparents (Ron, Kathy, Reggie, and Sandy), their extended family and friends, and the Bismark congregation.



They will need our prayers and support even more in the coming days and months."