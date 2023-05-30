Arkansas pastor in train collision now released from hospital

ARKANSAS, USA — (Eds note: The attached video is from May 26).
Pastor Chad Fryar of Crossroads Cowboy Church in Bismarck is out of the hospital after a train struck his vehicle and left him and his young son in critical condition last week.
His two daughters, who were also in the car, reportedly passed away due to the accident.
Reports said that the family was traveling east on Richwoods Road and crossed over Union Pacific Railroad tracks. As the vehicle moved across the railway, a train heading north hit the passenger side.
The vehicle then became lodged in front of the train and was pushed for approximately 2,400 feet before both came to a stop.
After the accident happened, Pastor Fryar's church put out the following statement online:
"We are devasted by yesterday’s tragic events and the loss of Marlee Jo and Dana Kate. Chad and Bo Henry are stable in local hospitals. Please continue to pray for their healing. Please pray for Rachel as she navigates this loss and ministers to her son and husband.
Chad and Rachel were an integral part of CrossRoads Cowboy Church-El Paso. They have been with us from the beginning and we consider them family. They have a solid faith and understanding of God, which was evident when they stepped out in faith to launch the Bismark location. We know this solid foundation will help them navigate this difficult time.
Please join us in praying for Chad, Rachel, Bo Henry, grandparents (Ron, Kathy, Reggie, and Sandy), their extended family and friends, and the Bismark congregation.
They will need our prayers and support even more in the coming days and months."
They announced that Pastor Chad is out of the hospital and with his wife, Rachel, and son, Bo Henry. They added that they're recovering and getting better every day.