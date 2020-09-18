Arkansas panel: State not responsible for drowning deaths

An Arkansas panel has determined that the state is not responsible for the drowning deaths of a woman and her son.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — An Arkansas panel has determined that the state is not responsible for the drowning deaths of a woman and her son, saying there was not a state official directly supervising the 911 dispatcher involved.

Jinglei Yi, 39, died January 2013 after an ice patch sent her vehicle a pond in Little Rock. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that her 5-year-old son Le Yang was rescued but died 2 years later at the age of 7.