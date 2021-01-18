Arkansas set to expand COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Arkansas on Monday will expand its distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to teachers and people aged 70 or older.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is 70, is set to get his first dose of the vaccine Monday afternoon.

On Sunday, Arkansas reported 976 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus, which Hutchinson said on Twitter is part of “an improved trend.”

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University said that over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Arkansas has increased by 137, an increase of 5.5%.