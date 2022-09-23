Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair kicks off

The Arkansas-Oklahoma State fair begins Friday, Sept. 23.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair is now underway.

Starting Friday, Sept. 23, and throughout next week you can go to Kay Rodgers Park in Fort Smith and see a petting zoo, get some good food and ride the rides.

Throughout the week there will also be livestock competitions for the kids and their animals, pageants for the girls, educational exhibits, creative arts, and live entertainment.

Brandon Petree with the Mighty Thomas Carnival said they’ve been a part of the Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair for over 40 years.

“Today is a wristband night that starts at 4 p.m. and that’s at $26 wristband. It’s fun, it’s exciting, great rides, great food, and we always look forward to seeing all the faces come out and enjoy it,” said Petree.

Rides will be open from 4 p.m. - 12 a.m. tonight and then the gates will open at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday for all of that fair fun.

You can buy tickets for the fair and wristbands for the rides at the gate now until Oct. 1. The fair tickets also get you into the entertainment shows.

For the full schedule of events, click here.

