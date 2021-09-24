Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair kicks off today in Fort Smith

The state fair is back with more activities than ever before including free live music.

FORT SMITH, Ark — After being canceled last fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair is back in full swing at Kay Rogers Park.

People can expect to see more food vendors and rides at this year’s state fair. Fair chairman, Kelly Clark says a new attraction this year is Rocketman which is a man that crawls into a rocket and shoots up in the air. He says there is more going on day by day than they’ve ever had.

“After sitting out a year, the kids are ready to come back. Livestock exhibits are all up. Our commercial buildings up. I think everybody is ready to get out and have a good time and gosh what beautiful weather for tonight’s first kick-off,” said Clark.

Clark says he’s very happy to report that 98% of carnival employees are fully vaccinated. He says they take COVID-19 very seriously and will be following all the CDC guidelines including wiping down touchpoints.

Over in the livestock exhibition cows, pigs and sheep are getting ready to be shown after missing out last year. Lauren Massey is a senior in the Paris High School FFA and is grateful to be back at it this year.

“Not showing last year was obviously so devastating even though it was my junior year," said Massey. "I’m so thankful I get to show this year because it is my last year to show. It’s just so exciting to be here, especially with my two lambs and I have a steer over there in the cattle barn and I'm, so excited to have this opportunity.”

Greenwood native Jeff Godfrey owns Poppin’ Johnny Ice Cream. He turned a 1945 John Deere tractor into an ice cream mixer and will be serving homemade ice cream at the fair. He’s the only local food vendor at the fair.

“It’s going to be good for the community. I’m sure everybody has not had anything they could go do of this size and magnitude, so it’s going to be good to get people out,” said Godfrey.