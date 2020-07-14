2020 Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 2020 Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair has been canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to event organizers.

The announcement was made on social media Tuesday (July 14).

Event organizers say the decision was made because they couldn't guarantee a safe environment for fairgoers, vendors and volunteers.

No information was given on when the fair will return.

The Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair is a popular event for residents in the River Valley that thousands attend every year.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 874 positive COVID-19 cases in Sebastian County, with 326 of the cases still active.