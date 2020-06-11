How Arkansas & Oklahoma voted in the presidential race county-by-county

ARKANSAS, USA — Data from RealClearPolitics shows just how Arkansas and Oklahoma voted in the too close to call race for the presidency.
Arkansas, a traditionally red state, kept with its trend of supporting President Trump. Still, there were a few counties in metro areas where most voters supported former Vice President Joe Biden.
Pulaski, Jefferson, Crittenden, Saint Francis, Lee, Phillips, Desha and Chicot Counties all voted for Joe Biden. The rest of the counties in Arkansas voted to re-elect President Trump.
Northwest Arkansas, a traditionally Republican voting area, stuck with President Trump. According to RealClearPolitics, the results in Washington and Benton Counties were much closer than counties in the River Valley.
Northwest Arkansas
- Washington County - 50.5% voted for Donald Trump and 46.4% for Joe Biden
- Benton County - 61.8% voted for Donald Trump and 35.2% for Joe Biden
- Madison County - 77% voted for Donald Trump and 21.3% for Joe Biden
River Valley
- Sebastian County - 66.2% voted for Donald Trump and 30.7% for Joe Biden
- Crawford County - 77.3% voted for Donald Trump and 30.7% for Joe Biden
- Franklin County - 79.59% voted for Donald Trump and 18.2% for Joe Biden
- Johnson County - 73% voted for Donald Trump and 24.1% for Joe Biden
- Logan County - 78% voted for Donald Trump and 18.8% for Joe Biden
- Scott County - 80.7% voted for Donald Trump and 16.39% for Joe Biden
In the popular vote, President Trump scored 755,815 votes in Arkansas and Joe Biden secured 417,897, RealClearPolitics reports.
Oklahoma and West Virginia are the only states where President Trump won each county election. Oklahoma County and Tulsa County both had tight races.
On the Oklahoma side of the River Valley, President Trump had overwhelming support.
River Valley - Oklahoma
- LeFlore County - 80.9% voted for Donald Trump and 17.5% for Joe Biden
- Sequoyah County - 78.7% voted for Donald Trump and 19.7% for Joe Biden
Voters should expect results for the electoral college soon but recounts in states where the presidential race was close are expected, and President Trump's campaign has announced plans to challenge some of the results in court.