How Arkansas & Oklahoma voted in the presidential race county-by-county

ARKANSAS, USA — Data from RealClearPolitics shows just how Arkansas and Oklahoma voted in the too close to call race for the presidency.

Arkansas, a traditionally red state, kept with its trend of supporting President Trump. Still, there were a few counties in metro areas where most voters supported former Vice President Joe Biden.

Pulaski, Jefferson, Crittenden, Saint Francis, Lee, Phillips, Desha and Chicot Counties all voted for Joe Biden. The rest of the counties in Arkansas voted to re-elect President Trump.

Northwest Arkansas, a traditionally Republican voting area, stuck with President Trump. According to RealClearPolitics, the results in Washington and Benton Counties were much closer than counties in the River Valley.

Northwest Arkansas

Washington County - 50.5% voted for Donald Trump and 46.4% for Joe Biden

Benton County - 61.8% voted for Donald Trump and 35.2% for Joe Biden

Madison County - 77% voted for Donald Trump and 21.3% for Joe Biden

River Valley

Sebastian County - 66.2% voted for Donald Trump and 30.7% for Joe Biden

Crawford County - 77.3% voted for Donald Trump and 30.7% for Joe Biden

Franklin County - 79.59% voted for Donald Trump and 18.2% for Joe Biden

Johnson County - 73% voted for Donald Trump and 24.1% for Joe Biden

Logan County - 78% voted for Donald Trump and 18.8% for Joe Biden

Scott County - 80.7% voted for Donald Trump and 16.39% for Joe Biden

In the popular vote, President Trump scored 755,815 votes in Arkansas and Joe Biden secured 417,897, RealClearPolitics reports.

Oklahoma and West Virginia are the only states where President Trump won each county election. Oklahoma County and Tulsa County both had tight races.

On the Oklahoma side of the River Valley, President Trump had overwhelming support.

River Valley - Oklahoma

LeFlore County - 80.9% voted for Donald Trump and 17.5% for Joe Biden

Sequoyah County - 78.7% voted for Donald Trump and 19.7% for Joe Biden