Arkansas officials deliver 57.5% of vaccines received, hospitalizations continue to decline

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — More than 17,000 Arkansans have been vaccinated in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total to 284,928 doses delivered since Dec. 14, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH). The state does not yet show data reflecting first doses and second doses delivered.

The ADH on Friday (Jan. 29) also reported 1,707 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, down from 2,162 reported the previous Friday. There were 16,592 total tests in the previous 24 hours, just above the 16,410 on the previous Friday. Active confirmed and probable cases fell by 221 to 17,326, but deaths rose by 47 to 4,831.

The ADH also reported 82 available ICU beds as of 2 p.m. Friday, up from 80 on Thursday.