Police in NWA show support for Tulsa Police Department following tragic week

Officers across Northwest Arkansas gathered Monday morning to show their support for the Tulsa Police Department.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On Monday (July 6), around 40 police officers from nine different departments met at the Benton County Sheriff's Office to show their support for their fellow officers in Tulsa.

A Tulsa officer was shot and killed last week during a traffic stop, and three other officers were injured in a crash during the procession for the fallen officer.

The Northwest Arkansas police officers gathered Monday to take a photo with signs that say "We Love Tulsa PD."

"We're here as a family. A big blue like family," Andy Lee with the Benton County Sheriff's Office said.

Members of the Northwest Arkansas community came up with the idea to show their support for Tulsa PD last week.

Garrett Kriers with Sign Gypsies Northwest Arkansas donated the signs. He said when he found out about the event, he was quick to jump on board.

"It's really important to support law enforcement in our community," Kriers told 5NEWS. "Because as citizens we can't know what they go through every day."

The photo op had many moving parts. Heather Rutherford camper up with the idea, and after the picture, she brought books for the officers to sign.

“We’re going to deliver one to the fallen officers family one to the officer that is still in the hospital and one to the Tulsa Police Department,” Rutherford said.

"It shows what kind of community we do live in. It shows what kind of officers are in this area. Across not just this state, but throughout the country," Lee said.