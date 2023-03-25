Arkansas Nonviolence Alliance gathers for "No More War" peaceful protest

A "No More War" peaceful protest was held in Fayetteville this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Nonviolence Alliance held a "No More War" peaceful protest in Fayetteville on Saturday, March 25.

The non-profit organization gathered at the Washington County Courthouse to mark the 20th anniversary of the Iraq invasion.

They decided to mark the Iraq War anniversary by calling for a stop to wars all across the middle east and beyond from Palestine to Ukraine.

We spoke with an organizer who tells us why this protest is important to them.

"We are spending trillions of dollars on war. Thousands and millions of people are being killed and the threat of nuclear war would endanger everyone's lives."

The organization held the protest in conjunction with a peaceful protest in Washington DC that took place today.