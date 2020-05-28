Arkansas nears peak hospitalizations; spike in Latino cases continues

State officials still are not sure why the number of cases in the Latino population has spiked. About one in five of the new cases are impacting Latinos.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas is near its peak number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Wednesday (May 27) while meeting with officials in Jonesboro.

The governor said there are 108 people in the hospital, only one below from the state’s all-time high.

He and Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith expect the number of hospitalizations to rise in the coming weeks, with cases among the Latino population on the rise.

Also, if the public school system opens in the fall, it could be different than what students, parents and teachers are accustomed too, he added.

Even as the state reopens its businesses such as dine-in at restaurants, gyms and hair salons there has been no recorded spike in cases that correlates to the re-opening, Smith said.

“We are seeing an upswing in cases, but they don’t seem to be associated with the newly opened businesses,” Smith said.