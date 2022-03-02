Arkansas National Guard members assist Arkansas State Police with stranded drivers

The Arkansas National Guard is assisting Arkansas State Police with stranded drivers on the interstate.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas National Guard troops have been sent out to help out during this winter storm. They are assisting Arkansas State Police by helping stranded drivers who end up on the side of the road.

There are four teams total in our area, two teams of 10 in the River Valley and two teams of 10 in Northwest Arkansas. In Northwest Arkansas, one team is driving south and one north on I-49 looking for stranded drivers to help out. In their Humvees, they are carrying shovels, de-ice, and salt.

“This morning before the plows, plowers started coming out, it was really bad, so we’ve been patrolling, trying to keep everybody safe. Making sure everyone is going nice and slow if they have to go out but we advise everybody to stay inside,” said Sgt. Samuel Preciado.

Sgt. Samuel Preciado says thankfully there haven’t been any major wrecks so far and people are driving slow and responsible which is great.

“We also have people who are out there with trucks and winches just to help people. We’ve had two vehicles stuck that we couldn’t manually push. So, people just drive by with the truck pull everybody out, it’s awesome,” he said.