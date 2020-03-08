x
Arkansas National Guard holds Change of Command Ceremony

Command of the 87th Troop Command and Robinson Maneuver Training Center were relinquished from current commanders.
Credit: Arkansas National Guard PAO

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The Arkansas National Guard held a Change of Command Ceremony on Saturday (Aug. 1) at the Robinson Maneuver Training Center.

Command of the 87th Troop Command and command of the Robinson Maneuver Training Center (RMTC) were relinquished from current to incoming commanders.

Family, friends and fellow service members gathered in person and virtually to watch Col. Andy Bussell relinquish command of the 87th Troop Command to Col. Cory Sailor.

Credit: Arkansas National Guard PAO

Watch: 87th Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony

87th Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony

Posted by Arkansas National Guard on Saturday, August 1, 2020

Outgoing Installation Commander, Col. Shane Mitchell relinquished command of RMTC to the incoming commander, Col. Erica Ingram.

Col. Mitchell commanded the center from June in 2017 to Aug. 1, 2020.

Credit: Arkansas National Guard

The RMTC training site consists of 32 thousand acres and 27 small arms ranges.

The training center supports training for all Army National Guard units as well as multiple ROTC and JROTC organizations, ADEM, Local, County, State and Federal Law Enforcement Agencies, Sea Cadets, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Army Reserve, USMC Reserve, Navy Reserve, the 189th Air Wing and the 19th Air Wing.

RMTC is home to the RMTC Installation Support Unit and host to tenant organizations from the Joint Forces Headquarters, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 77th Theater Aviation Brigade, 87th Troop Command, the 233rd Regional Training Institute, the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, the National Guard Professional Education Center, the MG Charles H. Wilson Army Aviation Support Facility, The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management, Arkansas State Police facilities, Civilian Student Training Program and the ARNG Youth Challenge Program.