Arkansas National Guard holds Change of Command Ceremony

Command of the 87th Troop Command and Robinson Maneuver Training Center were relinquished from current commanders.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The Arkansas National Guard held a Change of Command Ceremony on Saturday (Aug. 1) at the Robinson Maneuver Training Center.

Command of the 87th Troop Command and command of the Robinson Maneuver Training Center (RMTC) were relinquished from current to incoming commanders.

Family, friends and fellow service members gathered in person and virtually to watch Col. Andy Bussell relinquish command of the 87th Troop Command to Col. Cory Sailor.

Watch: 87th Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony

87th Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony Posted by Arkansas National Guard on Saturday, August 1, 2020

Outgoing Installation Commander, Col. Shane Mitchell relinquished command of RMTC to the incoming commander, Col. Erica Ingram.

Col. Mitchell commanded the center from June in 2017 to Aug. 1, 2020.

The RMTC training site consists of 32 thousand acres and 27 small arms ranges.

The training center supports training for all Army National Guard units as well as multiple ROTC and JROTC organizations, ADEM, Local, County, State and Federal Law Enforcement Agencies, Sea Cadets, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Army Reserve, USMC Reserve, Navy Reserve, the 189th Air Wing and the 19th Air Wing.