Arkansas deploys National Guard to help with COVID tests

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is deploying National Guard members to help with hospitals' COVID-19 testing sites as the state's coronavirus virus continue to spike.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday said he's authorized 50 Guard members to assist at hospitals around the state, in addition to 10 deployed Monday at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

The state on Tuesday reported 6,562 new virus cases, the biggest one-day jump since the pandemic began.

