Arkansas National Guard helping state police during winter storm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas National Guard members have been deployed to help state police during the winter storm.

In total, 80 Arkansas National Guard Soldiers and Airmen will help patrol state highways and interstates to help drivers as sleet, freezing rain and snow sweep through Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

One winter storm support truck team consists of five Guardsmen and two Humvees, plus communications equipment. Two teams are assigned to each Arkansas State Police Troop.

The Guard will begin helping Wednesday, Feb. 23, until they are no longer needed.

Guardsmen will provide around-the-clock patrols by working 12-hour shifts in their designated troop areas until the weather improves and they are relieved of their duties. They're permitted to help recover first responder emergency vehicles to a safe location.

They're also here to help wherever needed, including removing broken tree limbs from the road, traffic control, and helping stranded drivers get to a safer location.

"Our soldiers are out there helping their fellow Arkansans, right? That's all we get paid to do, our motto is 'always ready, always there and we pride ourselves on that. Be there for the state of Arkansas because we do get our share of Internet weather," said Bob Oldham with the Arkansas National Guard.

