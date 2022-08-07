Springdale ministry brings mobile showers to homeless population

Bradley Clyne, founder and director of Every Soul Matters Ministries is bringing mobile showers to the unhoused population and plans to open a mobile medical center.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — One Northwest Arkansas resident has a large heart for the homeless and is using his ministry to help them.

Bradley Clyne created a freestanding mobile shower unit to bring to the homeless.

It is a new addition to his Every Soul Matters Ministry which also gives clothes, food and church services to the homeless.

“I just can’t stand looking past these people. Every week, every day I drive past them, and I can’t stop and help every one of them every day, but I can do what I can do. And God put this on my heart to be honest with you, and he put it on my heart years ago,” Bradley Clyne, founder and director of Every Soul Matters Ministries said.

They re-built a construction trailer from the ground up to create the mobile shower. It has a self-contained water, power and gas unit that heats the water and even heats the unit in the wintertime.

Clyne said when asking the homeless population what they needed most, showers were the answer.

He said it’s difficult for someone without a permanent home to shower while being safe and without having their belongings stolen.

Clyne is passionate about giving unhoused people value when they interact with his ministry.

“We just try to give them a dignified day where nothing is asked of them, they’re not put down with the different phrases like, ‘Oh we’re glad we could come help you.' No, we’re glad we could come and visit with you. And those semantics, those words are everything, they’re very important to them and they’re very important to me,” Clyne said.

The ministry is already in the works of putting together a mobile medical center to bring healthcare to the unhoused.

They hope to eliminate some of the ER visits from the homeless by preemptively giving them access to healthcare and screenings.

Clyne’s humble heart doesn’t even take credit for all the care he’s providing to the unhoused population. “We just had some great volunteers, we have fantastic volunteers and that’s what put this thing into fruition, and it wasn’t me,” Clyne said.

More information about Every Soul Matters Ministries can be found on their website and Facebook page.

