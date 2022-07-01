Arkansas medical marijuana tax revenue down in the first half of 2022

The state’s 38 medical marijuana dispensaries sold 23,251 pounds of product in the first half of 2022, up 9.6% compared with the 21,000 pounds in the same period of

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas collected $15.8 million in tax revenue from medical marijuana sales in the first six months of 2022, down from $16.9 million in the same period of 2021. Pounds of product sold at state-licensed dispensaries is up almost 10% in the first half of 2022.

The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA), the parent agency of the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission, reported Thursday (July 14) that the state’s 38 medical marijuana dispensaries sold 23,251 pounds of product in the first half of 2022, up 9.6% compared with the 21,000 pounds in the same period of 2021.

Medical marijuana patients spent $22.29 million in June to obtain 3,926 pounds.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.