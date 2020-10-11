Medical marijuana sales surpass 27,000 pounds in Arkansas, $178 million spent

There are currently 31 dispensaries operating in Arkansas with another six still working towards opening.

ARKANSAS, USA — Since the first dispensary opened in May 2019, overall sales of medical marijuana in Arkansas have surpassed 27,000 pounds, according to Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission. In total, Arkansans have spent $178 million to obtain 27,473 pounds of medical marijuana.

Hardin reports that 93,281 Arkansas currently hold a patient card.

The four dispensaries in Northwest Arkansas (Releaf Center, The Source, Acanza and Purspirit Cannabis) have sold a combined 8,325 pounds of medical marijuana. Three dispensaries in the River Valley (Fort Cannabis, 420 Dispensary and Cannabis for People) have sold a combined 1,766 pounds of medical marijuana.

On Tuesday (Nov. 10), a live stream for the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission meeting can be viewed by following this link.

Total medical marijuana sales through November 8, 2020, are as followed:

Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company has sold 1,633.61 pounds of medical marijuana

Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company has sold 3,312.80 pounds of medical marijuana

Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company has sold 539.26 pounds of medical marijuana

Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company has sold 486.77 pounds of medical marijuana

Hensley Wellness Center (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company has sold 1,615.87 pounds of medical marijuana

Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company has sold 1,532.56 pounds of medical marijuana

Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company has sold 3,024.29 pounds of medical marijuana

The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company has sold 1,875.18 pounds of medical marijuana

Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company has sold 2,051.28 pounds of medical marijuana

Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company has sold 1,824.74 pounds of medical marijuana

Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, the company has sold 1,375.18 pounds of medical marijuana

NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9, the company has sold 1,400.82 pounds of medical marijuana

420 Dispensary (Russellville) opened on Tuesday, December 17, the company has sold 572.35 pounds of medical marijuana

Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith) opened on Wednesday, December 18, the company has sold 1,155.98 pounds of medical marijuana

Red River Remedy (Texarkana) opened on Friday, January 10 (2020), the company has sold 429.61 pounds of medical marijuana

Bloom Medicinals (Texarkana) opened on Wednesday, January 15 (2020), the company has sold 141.98 pounds of medical marijuana

Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home) opened on Monday, February 3 (2020), the company has sold 1,236.29 pounds of medical marijuana

Little Rock House of Cannabis (Little Rock) opened on Friday, February 14 (2020), the company has sold 325.42 pounds of medical marijuana

Herbology (Little Rock) opened on Wednesday, February 26 (2020), the company has sold 285.92 pounds of medical marijuana

Custom Cannabis (Alexander) opened on Thursday, March 5 (2020), the company has sold 397.54 pounds of medical marijuana

Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood) opened on March 17 (2020), the company has sold 1,508.40 pounds of medical marijuana

Body and Mind Dispensary (formerly Comprehensive Care Group) opened on April 27 (2020), the company has sold 128.89 pounds of medical marijuana

Delta Cannabis (West Memphis) opened on July 1 (2020), the company has sold 229.42 pounds of medical marijuana

Arkansas Patient Services Company (Monticello) opened on July 4 (2020), the company has sold 80.11 pounds of medical marijuana

Enlightened Cannabis for People, Arkadelphia opened on July 16 (2020), the company has sold 54.00 pounds of medical marijuana

Enlightened Cannabis for People, Heber Springs opened on July 17 (2020), the company has sold 76.79 pounds of medical marijuana

Enlightened Cannabis for People, Morrilton opened on August 3 (2020), the company has sold 65.77 pounds of medical marijuana

Enlightened Cannabis for People, Clarksville opened on August 7 (2020), the company has sold 38.27 pounds of medical marijuana

THF Investors Dispensary (West Memphis) opened on August 26 (2020), the company has sold 24.44 pounds of medical marijuana

High Bank Cannabis (Pine Bluff) opened on October 9 (2020), the company has sold 35.91 pounds of medical marijuana

Zen Leaf (El Dorado) opened on October 22 (2020), the company has sold 14.05 pounds of medical marijuana