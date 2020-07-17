Arkansas medical marijuana sales surpass $109 million, over 17,000 pounds sold

Arkansans have purchased over $109 million to obtain 17,447 pounds of medical marijuana since it was first offered in the state in 2019.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansans have purchased over $109 million to obtain 17,447 pounds of medical marijuana since it was first offered in the state in 2019.

According to Scott Hardin, the spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, Arkansans have spent $583,000 a day on medical marijuana purchases over the last two weeks.

There are now 26 dispensaries open for business in the state. Arkansas Patient Services Company (Monticello), Delta Cannabis (West Memphis), Enlightened Cannabis for People (Arkadelphia) and Enlightened Cannabis for People (Heber Springs), all opened this month.

Over 5,000 pounds of medical marijuana has been sold in Northwest Arkansas alone, with the Releaf Center in Bentonville selling the most (1,954.06 pounds).

Fort Cannabis in Fort Smith, which opened in December, has sold 684.49 pounds of medicine. A cultivation center for the area was recently approved.

The next Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission meeting will be held Tuesday, July 21 at 4:30 p.m. A live stream of the meeting can be watched here.

Below are the total medical marijuana sales through June 14, 2020, according to the Arkansas ABC Board.

Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold 945.97 pounds of medical marijuana.

Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold 2,893.90 pounds of medical marijuana.

Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold 410.76 pounds of medical marijuana.

Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold 425.57 pounds of medical marijuana.

Hensley Wellness Center (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold 1,175.72 pounds of medical marijuana.

Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold 1,109.34 pounds of medical marijuana.

Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold 1,954.06 pounds of medical marijuana.

The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold 1,316.46 pounds of medical marijuana.

Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold 1,367.83 pounds of medical marijuana.

Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company sold 1,160.46 pounds of medical marijuana.

Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, the company sold 804.65 pounds of medical marijuana.

NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9, the company sold 802.73 pounds of medical marijuana.

420 Dispensary (Russellville) opened on Tuesday, December 17, the company sold 336.32 pounds of medical marijuana.

Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith) opened on Wednesday, December 18, the company sold 684.49 pounds of medical marijuana.

Red River Remedy (Texarkana) opened on Friday, January 10 (2020), the company sold 245.68 pounds of medical marijuana.

Bloom Medicinals (Texarkana) opened on Wednesday, January 15 (2020), the company sold 67.71 pounds of medical marijuana.

Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home) opened on Monday, February 3 (2020), the company sold 598.24 pounds of medical marijuana.

Little Rock House of Cannabis (Little Rock) opened on Friday, February 14 (2020), the company sold 176.27 pounds of medical marijuana.

Herbology (Little Rock) opened on Wednesday, February 26 (2020), the company sold 101.81 pounds of medical marijuana.

Custom Cannabis (Alexander) opened on Thursday, March 5 (2020), the company sold 170.04 pounds of medical marijuana.

Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood) opened on March 17 (2020), the company sold 635.31 pounds of medical marijuana.

Body and Mind Dispensary (formerly Comprehensive Care Group) opened on April 27 (2020), the company sold 51.40 pounds of medical marijuana.

Delta Cannabis (West Memphis) opened on July 1 (2020), the company sold 10.23 pounds of medical marijuana.

Arkansas Patient Services Company (Monticello) opened on July 4 (2020), the company sold 2.87 pounds of medical marijuana.