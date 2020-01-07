Medical marijuana commission approves new licenses for cultivators, dispensaries

The two remaining cultivation licenses for medical marijuana in Arkansas were released Tuesday, June 30.

In a 3-2 vote, the commission released the two remaining cultivation licenses. The state now has eight cultivators approved for business, but just three are operational. It wasn’t until earlier this month that the sixth applicant received a license following a long legal battle.

Among the two cultivation licenses approved Tuesday, River Valley Relief will be located in Sebastian County and New Day Cultivation will be located in Garland County.