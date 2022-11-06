March For Our Lives: Arkansans join nationwide marches for gun reform

Many Arkansans gathered at the State Capitol to join in on the nationwide March For Our Lives protests, which call for lawmakers to introduce gun reform.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas demonstrators marched down Capitol Ave. Saturday morning as part of the March For Our Lives protests that took place nationwide.

Those in Arkansas joined the thousands across the country who were rallying for gun reform as firearm violence continues to plague countless many communities across the country.

Their message was clear-- enough is enough.

"We've had enough of the gun violence. We've had too many funerals," said Linda Whitworth-Reed, a retired minister.

Many like Linda marched and gathered on the steps of the Arkansas State Capitol as they called for 'common sense' gun laws.

"I would love for Congress to come together in a bipartisan way to take steps to raise gun ownership, especially for rifles and assault guns, to 21," Whitworth-Reed said.

During the march, groups like Moms Demand Action chanted reform for concepts such as a waiting period, full background checks, and regulation on ghost guns.

The protests brought people with several different thoughts on how we should respond to the recent mass shootings.

One of those people were Greg Giuffria, who is a supporter of the Second Amendment. He said there is not a gun violence problem, but a criminal problem.

"If we could snap our fingers and all the guns were to disappear overnight, there would still be murderers [and] there would still be violence," Giuffria said.

In response to the recent massacres in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas, the House passed a bill reinforcing gun laws.

It's a bill that's likely to fail in the Senate.

According to Giuffria, a gun is a tool and he believes that new gun reform could be risky.

"If they had personal experience at the hands of somebody that shows no mercy, they would not be so quick to give up their ability to fight back," Giuffria said.

Organizers said Saturday's march was bipartisan, and that they invited people like Gov. Asa Hutchinson who was not present.

Each person who spoke wanted their frustration to be heard.

"Unifying the voices of the crowd [and] stating what was probably on everyone's minds and hearts," said Jackie Wohlschlaeger, a co-organizer.

Now, she adds, it's time for people to turn their anger into action.

"We want people to be there at the polls, but we want for people to leave here today and immediately get plugged in," Wohlschlaeger said.

There were more than 450 rallies across the country with Washington D.C. reportedly being one of the largest.