Arkansas man reunites family with lost Purple Heart

A local man was successful in his mission to find the owner of a Purple Heart and dog tags after discovering them in a bag of costume jewelry.

ALMA, Ark. — Bobby Ray Gulledge of Combs, Arkansas met Cecil Hesslen this week to reunite him with a loved one's Purple Heart.

Cecil is the brother of Benjamin Hesslen, a World War II veteran who was the owner of the Purple Heart and dog tags.

“Oh, I cherish them. I cherish them. They won’t go unnoticed anymore," Hesslen said.

Gulledge sells antiques every Wednesday at County Line Sale Barn in Ratcliff. A few months ago, he purchased a bag of costume jewelry from another seller.

“It was $15 and it had the Purple Heart and dog tags in the bottom of it," Gulledge said.

He says he knew he had to find the owner so he took to social media for help. After almost three months and many posts later, there was finally a breakthrough.

“The last time was on Veteran’s Day, so very sad please help me find this man and of all people, a neighbor one mile away Cindy Longmate actually found Cecil," Gulledge said.



That neighbor put Gulledge into contact with Cecil Hesslen, a connection that meant a lot to him.

“I would just hope that anyone else out there would do the same thing. Thinking about the sacrifices they all made. The names on the walls go on forever and it’s just the right thing to do," Gulledge said.

For Hesslen, it was fate.

“My phone rang and I looked down and it wasn’t a familiar number and normally I don’t answer because of all the spam but something told me to answer," Hesslen said.

Hesslen, also a veteran, says his older brother Benjamin never talked much about his experience during the war and he doesn’t know what earned him the Purple Heart military honor for those wounded or killed while serving.

“The only thing I can tell you is he was hospitalized in Belgium and I assume that was the reason (he earned the Purple Heart)," Hesslen said.

Benjamin served his time driving a truck across Europe.

One day coming across a dog lying on the battlefield and after the war was over he made sure to bring the German Shepard named Trigger back home with him.

“They paid a guy that was carrying a bass drum to put him in the bass drum and they smuggled him aboard the ship," Hesslen said.

Benjamin passed away in 1982, and Hesslen says he's not sure what happened to the medals after that but he’s happy to have them back thanks to Gulledge and his $15 bag of costume jewelry.



“I’ve already said it to him. I thanked him a dozen times and this lady that found me that was just a God thing," Hesslen said.

The medal is now something the Hesslen family can treasure forever.

Both Hesslen and Gulledge say as long as they’re both still kicking, they plan to stay in touch.