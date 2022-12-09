Arkansas man reels in potential 'record-breaking' fish from Beaver Lake

A potential world-record setting catch was made in Arkansas after Chris Cantrell reeled in a 90-pound, 12-ounce paddlefish from Beaver Lake.

According to Arkansas Game and Fish, the paddlefish was 90 pounds and 12 ounces, with Cantrell swimming towards the creature and taking it down using a spearfishing technique.

After Cantrell managed to wrestle the fish back to the surface, he had completed what Arkansas Game and Fish is calling a possible "spearfishing world-record mark for the species."