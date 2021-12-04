x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

FBI believes Bentonville man may have been kidnapped in Mexico

Luis Davila, 31, has not been seen since traveling to Mexico to visit his girlfriend on March 29, 2021. Authorities believe he may be the victim of a kidnapping.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The FBI is seeking information about a Bentonville man they believe could be missing in Mexico, according to their Little Rock field office. 

Luis Davila, 31, has not been seen since traveling near Monterrey to visit his girlfriend on March 29, 2021. 

Davila was last seen wearing a white shirt and jeans and is described as 5'10" tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds. He was driving a silver 2016 Nissan Maxima with the Arkansas license plate 936-VET. 

The FBI says that Davila's whereabouts are unknown, but it's believed he may still be in Mexico, possibly near Nuevo Laredo or Tamaulipas. 

Authorities believe he may be the victim of a kidnapping. 

Anyone with information about Davila's location is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

RELATED: Documentary on the kidnapping of Morgan Nick re-airing on Channel 5

RELATED: McDonald County Sheriff's Office identify 1990s cold case victim as missing Kansas woman