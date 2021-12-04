FBI believes Bentonville man may have been kidnapped in Mexico

Luis Davila, 31, has not been seen since traveling to Mexico to visit his girlfriend on March 29, 2021. Authorities believe he may be the victim of a kidnapping.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The FBI is seeking information about a Bentonville man they believe could be missing in Mexico, according to their Little Rock field office.

Luis Davila, 31, has not been seen since traveling near Monterrey to visit his girlfriend on March 29, 2021.

Davila was last seen wearing a white shirt and jeans and is described as 5'10" tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds. He was driving a silver 2016 Nissan Maxima with the Arkansas license plate 936-VET.

We are seeking the safe return of Luis Davila. He may be the victim of a #kidnapping.



Luis was last seen near Monterrey, Mexico on March 29, 2021. He was wearing a white shirt, jeans & driving a silver 2016 Nissan Maxima (AR plate 936-VET).

Call 1-800-CALL-FBI with info! #ARnews pic.twitter.com/CVOsNixE6Y — FBI Little Rock (@FBILittleRock) April 12, 2021

The FBI says that Davila's whereabouts are unknown, but it's believed he may still be in Mexico, possibly near Nuevo Laredo or Tamaulipas.

Authorities believe he may be the victim of a kidnapping.