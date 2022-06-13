Arkansas man found dead on Lake Ouachita, officials say

Officials say the 30-year-old was found dead after he was reportedly tubing on Lake Ouachita with no life jacket.

MOUNTAIN PINE, Ark. — An Arkansas man was found dead on Lake Ouachita on Sunday.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission confirmed that 30-year-old Benjamin Anderson was found by a dive team near Point 46 on the lake.

Officials say he was found around 3 p.m. on Sunday in about 35 feet of water.

Anderson was reportedly tubing without a life jacket before his body was found.

The University of Arkansas in Pine Bluff posted a tribute to Anderson, remembering him as the former quarterback of the Golden Lions.

"Anderson is a 2010 graduate of Parkview High. He graduated at the top of his class and received an academic and athletic scholarship at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Anderson was a four-year starter and letterman for the Golden Lions, where he set and broke all UAPB passing records. He graduated from UAPB in 2015 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Education and Social. Your presence will be missed, and your memories will be treasured. Love you always, Forgetting you never. You were a tremendous friend, brother, son, student-athlete, coach, and teammate. Forever in our hearts, 11."