Arkansas man charged in US Capitol riot pleads not guilty

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas man accused of beating a police officer with an American flag during the attack on the U.S. Capitol has pleaded not guilty to seven federal charges.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Peter Francis Stager appeared by video in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Thursday morning.