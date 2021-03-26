x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Arkansas man charged in US Capitol riot pleads not guilty

An Arkansas man accused of beating a police officer with an American flag during the attack on the U.S. Capitol has pleaded not guilty to seven federal charges.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas man accused of beating a police officer with an American flag during the attack on the U.S. Capitol has pleaded not guilty to seven federal charges.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Peter Francis Stager appeared by video in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Thursday morning.

His defense attorney waived a formal reading of the indictment and pleaded not guilty to each count on his behalf. Stager was arrested Jan. 14 in Conway on one count of obstructing a police officer from his duties during a civil disorder. He was indicted Jan. 29 on the seven counts.

Related Articles

 