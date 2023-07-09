x
Arkansas man sentenced to 1 year probation for role in Jan. 6 riot

Machacek, who can be seen in footage from the Jan. 6 riots, reportedly turned himself in after an FBI investigation.

HINDSVILLE, Arkansas — Brennen Machacek, a man from Hindsville in Madison County, has been sentenced to a year of probation for illegally entering the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Machacek faced four charges

  • knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority to do so
  • Disorderly and disruptive conducts
  • Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds
  • Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

Ahead of his sentencing on Sept. 7, 2023, he pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Machacek, who can be seen in footage from the Jan. 6 riots, reportedly turned himself in at the federal courthouse in Fayetteville on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, after an FBI investigation. 

Brennen Machacek allegedly entering the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021

1 / 3
FBI

