Arkansas gets green light for Malco Theatres’ Phase 2 reopenings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a June 22 press release, Memphis-based Malco Theatres set Friday (June 26) as the Phase 2 re-opening date for locations in Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana.

Jonesboro Towne Cinema, Rogers Towne Cinema Grill, and Razorback Cinema Grill & IMAX theatres will reopen in Phase 2.

Additional locations will open as part of Phase 3 in early July and the goal is for the full circuit to be operational by July 24.

All locations have been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Malco’s reopening protocols can be viewed at here.

Current plans are to offer a lineup of fan-favorite classics such as The Goonies, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Grease, Jaws, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Madagascar and Back to the Future, along with a mix of pre-COVID releases such as Trolls: World Tour, I Still Believe and The Invisible Man. Starting June 26, Steve Carrell’s new film, ‘Irresistible,’ opens in select locations, followed by Russell Crowe’s new film Unhinged on July 10, Disney’s Mulan on July 24 and Christopher Nolen’s Tenet on July 31.