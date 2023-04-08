NWA man claims $220,000 lottery prize after buying the winning ticket at a Kum & Go

The second jackpot winner also claimed her prize Tuesday. She is also a resident of Benton County.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOWELL, Ark. — A Benton County man going only by Robert J. has claimed a $220,000 lottery prize with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL)— Robert J. purchased one of the two winning tickets that were sold to split a $440,000 Natural State Jackpot (NSJ), which was the second-largest jackpot in the game's history.

Robert J. bought his ticket at Kum & Go #402, at 816 W. Monroe Ave. in Lowell, and lucky for him it had the winning numbers: 7-9-10-12-19.

The second jackpot winner also claimed her prize Tuesday. She is also a resident of Benton County and purchased the winning ticket at Village Market on 17047 Marshall St. in Garfield.

The Lowell man said he plays the lottery daily, and first told his daughter about the win. He said that plans to invest the money from his winnings.

Other Arkansas lottery players won big prizes this week too.

Dawn Otto of Calico Rock claimed a $50,000 lottery prize.

Melissa Grindle of Dover won $28,799.

Esteban Posada of Fort Smith won $25,000

Rickey Garrett Jr. of Conway claimed $20,000

Patsy Raney of Walnut Ridge, Amber Sanders of Scranton, and Gay Mullins of Pine Bluff won $10,000 each

One lottery ticket worth $40,000 was sold at Kum & Go #2392, on 3920 Southwest Drive in Jonesboro. The winning numbers for that night's drawing were white balls 8-24-30-45-61, with the Megaball being 12. The player matched four white balls and the Megaball, but has yet to claim their prize.

With no Mega Millions jackpot winners since April, the lottery's grand prize continues to rise and it sits at an estimated $1.35 billion ($659.5 million cash) for tonight's drawing. If the jackpot is hit, it will be the second-largest jackpot win in the game's history.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device