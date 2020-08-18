Arkansas League of Women Voters to hold drive-thru registration event

You will be able to fill out your voter registration application from the safety and convenience of your own car.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Arkansas League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan organization, will be holding a voter registration drive-thru in Rogers this weekend.

The event will be held on Friday, Aug. 21 and Saturday, Aug. 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hibachi Grill parking lot north of the Walmart Supercenter on Walnut Street in Rogers, across the street from Hobby Lobby.

You will be able to fill out your voter registration application from the safety and convenience of your own car.

The personnel working at this event will be wearing masks and face shields. There will also be hand sanitizers on hand, and everyone will be following all precautions for safety.

Everyone 18 and older is welcome to attend the event and register to vote.

Tuesday (Aug. 18) marks 100 years since women gained the right to vote, with the adoption of the 19th Amendment.

On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, accomplishing a huge milestone for the women's suffrage movement.

It was now a right for women to be allowed to vote across the country.