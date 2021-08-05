Arkansas lawmakers vote to stay out of federal unemployment assistance program

House Bill 1001 would transfer power to the Director of Workforce Services to get in and out of federal programs.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas House passed a bill effecting the State's participation in the Pandemic Unmployment Assistance Program.

House Bill 1001 passed a senate committee and the full house and will now go to the full senate.

In May Arkansas cut off the $300 in federal assistance to get people back to work.

The Arkansas House passed a similar bill, Senate Bill One, that reafirms that the executive branch does have the authority to end our State's participation in federal programs.