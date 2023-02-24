Arkansas law firm sues Apple for AirTag tracking allegations

An Arkansas law firm says Apple has failed to prevent the unwanted tracking of people, despite warnings from domestic violence advocates.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's an investigation we have been following for more than a year— the safety of Apple AirTags and how the technology is used to track people.

We've looked into instances of stalkers and predators using AirTags to track their victims and we tested the security updates when Apple said they made the technology safer.

Now, an Arkansas law firm is saying the upgrades aren't good enough.

Wh Law, who has locations in Little Rock, Conway, Jonesboro and Fayetteville, is part of a national lawsuit that's suing the tech giant.

"There are good things about tracking your luggage or there are good things about tracking your keys, but our view is they are so outweighed by the dangers that have been posed to everyone that has been stalked or everyone that is at risk of being stalked," said David Slade, a wh Law attorney.

Slade specializes in consumer technology concerns. He's heard from dozens of people who said they were tracked with AirTags.

This led to the class action lawsuit of Lauren Hughes of Texas and "Jane Doe."

The women claim Apple negligently failed to prevent this kind of tracking, despite warnings from domestic violence advocates last year.

They're seeking damages after becoming victims of stalking. In addition, they want a court order stopping Apple from releasing these types of products.

Hughes said she had a scare of her own when her ex-boyfriend put an AirTag on her car, which allowed him to track her.

"There were definitely lots of times where I didn't sleep well," Hughes said. "There's been a lot of therapy since then."

The lawsuit is filed in Apple's home state of California. The law firm hopes this will lead to the tech company making drastic changes.

"Our goal is to make the product safe, and if the product can't be safe for every man and woman and child in this country, then it's time to take it off the shelf," Slade said.