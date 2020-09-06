'Opportunity to gain the trust of citizens ' Gov. Asa Hutchinson establishes law enforcement task force

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced a new task force has been created for the state to address social unrest over police brutality.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday (June 9) the formation of a law enforcement task force following an outcry from communities across the state to address police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death.

"A recurring theme over the last few weeks, ever since the tragic death of George Floyd, has been the need for improved law enforcement training, the need for increased racial understanding, and accountability in law enforcement," Hutchinson said during a press conference.

After meeting with protest leaders across the state, Hutchinson said he is signing an executive order to create the task force "to advance the state of law enforcement in Arkansas."

The members of the task force will have the following duties:

To review law enforcement training

To review policy and operations; specifically related to cultural, racial, and community relations

To study and analyze the process for accountability, discipline, removal, and decertification of officers who do not meet the standards, including an evaluation for the creation of and implementation of a state-wide public database of complaints and resolutions concerning law enforcement officers

To review community policing, and how it can be enhanced in Arkansas

To study the obstacles in recruitment, hiring, and retention of law enforcement officers

Make recommendations to the Governor on enhancing the trust between law enforcement and communities

Make recommendations on improvements or changes needed to enhance the profession of law enforcement to ensure compliance with standards

Governor Hutchinson said the task force will make a final report to him by December 31, 2020, and that the work of the task force will be concluded upon the submission of their report.

"I do want to emphasize the support that I have for law enforcement. Their dedication, their sacrifice, the critical role that they have in public safety," Hutchinson said.

There will be no agenda item on defunding law enforcement through the task force, according to Hutchinson.

"It is always a fair discussion as to how funding is used and where the needs are. And that discussion is fair and can be apart of this. But, I have talked to the members of the task force, and this is not to take away from law enforcement, this is to enhance law enforcement," Hutchinson said.

Arkansas' law enforcement standards were created 45 years ago, Hutchinson said. Since that time, there has been no comprehensive review of standards and accountability, how to improve the current system of training, and holding officers accountable.

Hutchinson said in 2019 40 Arkansas law enforcement officers were decertified for violating conduct.

Fred Weatherspoon, deputy director of the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy, said the task force is an opportunity for law enforcement to "regain the trust of citizens throughout our communities."

"No change occurs without open and honest communication," Weatherspoon said. "We are going to try to reassure the public that law enforcement are here to serve them and to keep them safe."

Weatherspoon said his father was treated with excessive force by police during an arrest when he was 10-years-old, and it forever changed his outlook on law enforcement and guided him on his path to his current role at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Academy.