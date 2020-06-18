Arkansas law enforcement task force holds first meeting at Marshals Museum in Fort Smith

Gov. Asa Hutchinson held the first law enfocement task force meeting at the Marshals Musuem in Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson visited Fort Smith Thursday (June 18), discussing the initiative of his law enforcement task force. The task force was created to review Arkansas' standards for police training and operations in the wake of nationwide protest over police brutality in systemic racism.

The first official meeting of the task force happened inside the Marshals Museum.

Gov. Hutchinson asked law enforcement leaders and community activists in attendance to listen to each other. He made a point to mention that not only is it a police officer's job to enforce the law, but also to keep the peace.

The members of the task force took turns introducing themselves and talking about what they hope to contribute and learn.

Some of the consistent themes brought up were about police accountability and the need to look at how officers are trained.

Thursday's meeting is the first of several expected to happen throughout the year. A report from the task force will be presented to the Governor by the end of the year.

