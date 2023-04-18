New legislation could ease XNA's exit from Highfill

If Northwest Arkansas National Airport separated from Highfill, it would have to levy its own taxes and use the proceeds on operating and improving the airport.

HIGHFILL, Ark. — With help from the Arkansas Legislature, the Northwest Arkansas National Airport is closer than ever to departure from Highfill city limits.

The 94th General Assembly this month approved Senate Bill 414, giving the 14-person Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport Authority the ability to detach the airport from the small city in Benton County by a two-thirds vote.

Gov. Sanders signed the bill into law on April 12. This means that XNA, as the airport is known by its location identifier, would be a step closer to deannexation two decades after its first attempt.

To read more on XNA's possible deannexation from Highfill, visit our content partners at Arkansas Business here.

