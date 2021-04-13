Arkansas pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics after rare blood clot reports

The Arkansas Dept. of Health is pausing any Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics after the CDC and FDA recommended it due to six blood clotting cases.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended a pause on the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the Arkansas Department of Health is halting the use of the vaccine.

An official with ADH said all clinics using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be canceled. The department has also told providers to halt any future clinics as well.

Clinics that use the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines will continue as normal.

The CDC and FDA said in a joint statement that they were investigating blood clots in six women that occurred six to 13 days after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

More than 6.8 million doses of the vaccine have been given in the United States, with the majority having mild or no side effects.