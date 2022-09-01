Arkansas’ jobless rate ticks higher to 3.4% in August

The jobless rate was better than the 3.8% in August 2021, and year-over-year job growth was estimated at 28,185.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas job numbers declined between July and August, pushing the jobless rate from 3.3% to 3.4% in August. The jobless rate was better than the 3.8% in August 2021, and year-over-year job growth was estimated at 28,185. The U.S. rate in August was 3.5%.

The number of employed in Arkansas during August was an estimated 1,308,871, up 28,185 jobs, or 2.15%, compared with August 2021, but below the 1,311,429 in July, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) report posted Friday (Sept. 16). The August numbers are preliminary and subject to revision.

Arkansas’ labor force, the number of people eligible to work, in August was 1,354,414, up from the 1,330,686 in August 2021, but below the 1,356,042 in July. The state’s labor force participation rate was 56.8% in August, above the 56.4% in August 2021, but below the 57% in July.

