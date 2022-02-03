Arkansas jobless rate remains at record low of 3.1% in March report

The number of employed in Arkansas during March was an estimated 1,302,465, up 31,600 jobs compared with March 2021

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas’ jobless rate was unchanged at 3.1% in March despite more than 5,200 job gains since February, and the broad Trade, Transportation and Utilities sector accounted for almost 45% of the year-over-year job gains in the March report.

The number of employed in Arkansas during March was an estimated 1,302,465, up 31,600 jobs compared with March 2021, and above the 1,297,210 in February, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report posted Friday (April 15). The March numbers are preliminary and subject to revision. The jobless rate in March 2021 was 4.6%.

Arkansas’ labor force, the number of people eligible to work, in March was 1,343,907 in March, above the 1,332,788 in March 2021, and above the 1,339,399 in February. However, the labor force has 42,074 fewer participants than the pre-pandemic March 2020. The state’s labor force participation rate was 56.6% in March, below the 56.7% in March 2021, and also below the pre-pandemic 59.3% in March 2020.

