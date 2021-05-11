Arkansas’ jobless rate falls to 3.7%, economist says number ‘misleading’

The state’s labor force was 1,353,559 in October this year, up compared with the 1,333,366 in October 2020.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas’ jobless rate in October was 3.7% down from 4% in September and below 4% for the first time since March 2020 – the month the COVID-19 pandemic began to shut down the global economy. The October rate is also better than the 5.6% in October 2020.

The number of employed in Arkansas during October was an estimated 1,303,039, up 43,680 jobs compared with October 2020, and just below the 1,303,413 in September, according to Friday’s (Nov. 19) report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The October numbers are preliminary and subject to revision.

The state’s labor force – the number of people eligible to work – was 1,353,559 in October, up compared with the 1,333,366 in October 2020, but below the 1,357,689 in September. Arkansans without jobs in October totaled 50,520, down from 54,276 in September, and down 31.7% from the 74,007 in October 2020.