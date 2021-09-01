Arkansas jobless rate dips to 4.2% in August, tourism jobs up almost 8%

The number of employed in Arkansas during August was an estimated 1,300,179, up 45,354 jobs compared with August 2020, and above the 1,296,767 in July.

With a 3.6% gain in jobs in August compared with August 2020, Arkansas’ jobless rate dipped from 4.3% in July to 4.2% in August, according to Friday’s (Sept. 17) report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The jobless rate was 6.5% in August 2020.

The number of employed in Arkansas during August was an estimated 1,300,179, up 45,354 jobs compared with August 2020, and above the 1,296,767 in July. The August numbers are preliminary and subject to revision.

The state’s labor force – the number of people eligible to work – was 1,357,389 in August, up compared with the 1,341,356 in August 2020, and above the 1,355,738 in July. Arkansans without jobs in August totaled 57,210, down from 58,971 in July, and down 33.9% from the 86,531 in August 2020.