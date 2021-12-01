Arkansas job numbers up 3.9% in November, three sectors set new records

The November numbers are preliminary and subject to revision.

ARKANSAS, USA — Three Arkansas job sectors posted record employment in November, with the state’s jobless rate falling to 3.4%, below the 3.7% in November 2020. However, the labor force participation rate continued its 2021 decline.

The number of employed in Arkansas during November was an estimated 1,307,751, up 49,366 jobs, or 3.9%, compared with November 2020, and above the 1,302,987 in October, according to Friday’s (Dec. 17)) report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The November numbers are preliminary and subject to revision.

The state’s labor force – the number of people eligible to work – was 1,354,102 in November, up compared with the 1,328,600 in November 2020, and above the 1,353,519 in October. Arkansans without jobs in November totaled 46,351, down from 50,532 in October, and down 34% from the 70,215 in November 2020.