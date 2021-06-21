I-49 accident involving school bus leaves five injured

None of the students on board the bus at the time of the crash were injured.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Fire Department reports that five people were injured in a crash on I-49 Monday (June 21) morning. They say a school bus was among the vehicles involved in the wreck.

13 kids were on the bus at the time of the accident. None of the students were injured, the Rogers Fire Department states in a social media post. Rogers Fire says five people sustained minor injuries from the crash and were transported by ambulance to local facilities.

The crash happened near Exit 83 in the northbound lanes.

Emergency crews have responded to multiple accidents on I-49 this morning due to heavy rain and slick roadways.