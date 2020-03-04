Arkansas inmates making medical masks; COVID-19 modeling estimates 619 deaths

Deaths in Arkansas are expected to reach 619 by Aug. 4, with the virus spread contained by mid-June, according to the modeling.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Department of Corrections Secretary Wendy Kelley said Thursday (Apr. 2) that state inmates will make at least 80,000 masks to be distributed to corrections staff and prisoners and where needed in Arkansas medical facilities.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies have been in short supply not only in Arkansas but around the country as healthcare workers are forced to use more equipment than normal in response to COVID-19.

Kelley said inmates have already made about 1,000 for use in the prison system, and she will work with the Arkansas Department of Management to distribute excess masks to Arkansas hospitals and other medical facilities in need.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state has received 70% of its request from the national emergency stockpile, and PPE acquired by the state on the open market is now arriving and more will come in the next few weeks.

He said state officials have worked with individuals and companies in the supply chain to find secure sources.